Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Earnings Results

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.75.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.21.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.