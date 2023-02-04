Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.00 billion-$26.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %

GILD opened at $84.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.55.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $458,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

