QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM updated its Q2 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.99.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

