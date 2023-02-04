Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.20 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

