Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,182 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Dollar Tree worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

