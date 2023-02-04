Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 15.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Realty Income by 16.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

