Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 100,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

