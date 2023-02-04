Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hub Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

