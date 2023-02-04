Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,502 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHN opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $907.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.