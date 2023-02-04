Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.