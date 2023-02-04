Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 1,945 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 229,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 312.9% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 123,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

JPM stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

