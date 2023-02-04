New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

