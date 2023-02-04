British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

BTI stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

