Impax Asset Management Group plc Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $176.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

