OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $109.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.