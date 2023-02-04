Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $120.16 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.