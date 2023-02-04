Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $883,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 21.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.42.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,099,939 shares of company stock worth $168,286,596. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

