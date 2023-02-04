Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,793 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.91.

Walmart stock opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.