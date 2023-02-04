Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $468,000 Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,464 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.