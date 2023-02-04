Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 940 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,114 shares of company stock worth $9,120,434. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.