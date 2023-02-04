Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $342.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $361.67.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.40.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.