Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 474 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

CB opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

