MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

