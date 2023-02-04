Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Capital

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $259.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Snap-on by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,711 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

