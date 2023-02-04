ProShare Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTCT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $105,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,476.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.