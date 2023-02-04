Signaturefd LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,830,000 after buying an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,740,000 after acquiring an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

