Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after buying an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after buying an additional 5,726,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

VICI stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.