Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $4,850,591. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $289.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.15 and a 200-day moving average of $250.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $294.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

