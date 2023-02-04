Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

