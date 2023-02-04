Signaturefd LLC Acquires 175 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after acquiring an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 2.5 %

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.