Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

