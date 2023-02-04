Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 11,030 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

