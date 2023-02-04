Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 610,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 292,993 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 110,419 shares of company stock worth $4,849,982 and sold 589,976 shares worth $25,635,144. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $217.49.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

