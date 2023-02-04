Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.