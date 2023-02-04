Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.41 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

