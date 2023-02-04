Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

MTG opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading

