Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of MamaMancini’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the second quarter valued at $70,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MamaMancini’s by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MamaMancini’s by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

MamaMancini’s Trading Down 2.0 %

MMMB stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. MamaMancini’s had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Equities analysts predict that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.