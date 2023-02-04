Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $197.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

