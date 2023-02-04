Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 31st

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

