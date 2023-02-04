PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.23. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CBRE Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8,822.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 448,698 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 452.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 244,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 217,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.