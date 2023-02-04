SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.79 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 258.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 38,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SLM in the third quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

