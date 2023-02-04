6,845 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in GSK by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 274,523 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,555.00.
GSK Trading Down 0.9 %
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.
GSK Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
