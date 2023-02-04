Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,355 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

