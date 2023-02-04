Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

