Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

