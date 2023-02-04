Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

