Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

