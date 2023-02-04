Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $271.46 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

