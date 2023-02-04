TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Hub Group worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.