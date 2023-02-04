Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after purchasing an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

